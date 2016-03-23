Western Reserve Historical Society makes changes after breastfeeding backlash

Backlash continues to grow after this mom was shamed for breastfeeding in public at a Cleveland historical center. (Source: Emily Locke's Facebook Page)

The Western Reserve Historical Society is receiving backlash after employees asked a woman to stop breastfeeding in public.

Emily Locke is a mother of three who says she's always felt comfortable breastfeeding her children. But after an incident this past weekend, she says she's concerned for other nursing mothers.

Locke, who traveled to Cleveland from Pittsburgh for her sister's wedding, said the wedding party took photos after the ceremony at the history center, but during the shoot, her son needed to be fed. Locke says when she started to nurse him, two employees asked her to stop breastfeeding.

"She just said, 'You can't do that here.' And I said, 'Actually, legally I can.' Then she said, 'I'm just trying to protect the innocent children.' I said, 'I don't know what you want to protect them from,'" Locke recalled.

Locke wrote about her experience and posted a picture she took while breastfeeding her son on Facebook. Since she made the post on Monday, it's been shared more than 12,000 times.

"I received messages and messages from women saying, 'Thank you so much,'" said Locke.

The Cleveland History Center released this statement through its Facebook page on Monday:

"This evening, we were made aware of an unfortunate incident over the weekend where a nursing mother was urged to refrain from breastfeeding her child in a public museum area by museum staff.

We offer our sincerest apologies to this mom and her family. Cleveland History Center does not have any policies that prohibit breastfeeding in our public areas. We do not condone the behavior of the staff involved, and have begun taking next steps to address this issue.

Our hopes are that this incident will serve as a teachable moment and an opportunity to improve our guest experience as we continue to provide a safe and family fun environment for all."

On Tuesday, WRHS president & CEO, Kelly Falcone-Hall, issued this statement:

"We were made aware that, last weekend, a breastfeeding mother was asked to move to a private space by members of our Cleveland History Center staff. This reflects poor judgment on our part, for which we are truly sorry. We have formally apologized to the mother, and are immediately implementing additional training for our entire team."

Director Angie Lowrie says the organization has responded to the incident by launching a partnership with the Ohio Breastfeeding Alliance in an effort to educate employees and engage nursing mothers.

Lowrie also says the human resources department is actively addressing the employees involved.

Locke believes these are all steps in the right direction to make nursing mothers feel more comfortable.

"I think that's the right choice for them to counterbalance this negativity that they've received. The way that people act towards nursing mothers -- the looks, the response -- that has an impact," said Locke.

