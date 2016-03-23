Former NBA, CSU player wanted by police

A local police department has issued a warrant for a former NBA and Cleveland State basketball player.

Strongsville Police are searching for Clinton Smith, who has a felony warrant for fraud and last lived on Easton Avenue in Cleveland. Authorities say he's also been an AAU basketball coach in the past.

Contact Strongsville Police with information at 440-238-7373.

