Former NBA, CSU player wanted by police - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Former NBA, CSU player wanted by police

Clinton Smith. (Source: Strongsville Police) Clinton Smith. (Source: Strongsville Police)

A local police department has issued a warrant for a former NBA and Cleveland State basketball player.

Strongsville Police are searching for Clinton Smith, who has a felony warrant for fraud and last lived on Easton Avenue in Cleveland. Authorities say he's also been an AAU basketball coach in the past.

Contact Strongsville Police with information at 440-238-7373.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly