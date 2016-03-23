LeBron James on Northern Iowa loss: I would quit basketball

It was the biggest collapse in NCAA Tournament history, as Northern Iowa blew a 12-point lead in less than a minute to lose to Texas A&M on Sunday. And as if the Panthers didn't feel badly enough, LeBron James delivered another blow on Wednesday.

"I did see a clip of the last 20 seconds of that game, and uh, I would quit basketball," James said after practice, leaving reporters laughing. "If I was on Northern Iowa, I would quit. You up eight with 20 plus seconds left, up five with 10 seconds...I would quit."

It's been an interesting and somewhat controversial week for James in terms of social media. But on Wednesday, he and the media shared a lighter moment, even if it came at the expense of another team.

