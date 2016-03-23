Cleveland Police seeking suspect in bank robbery

Cleveland Police want information on this unknown suspect in a bank robbery Wednesday. (Source: Cleveland Police)

Cleveland Police want the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery Wednesday.

Police say an unknown white male described as 6-feet tall with a slight build and in his early-to-mid 20s entered a Citizen's Bank branch on Pearl Road. The man presented a note demanding money, the teller gave him the cash and the man fled the bank on foot.

Contact CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. Tips can remain anonymous, and reward money is available for information.

