Naquin stars as Tribe edges Royals

Tyler Naquin homered twice and Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis also homered, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 7-6 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Naquin, the Indians' first pick in the 2012 draft, hit his first two home runs of the spring. He also doubled and scored on an RBI single by Mike Napoli.

Lindor and Kipnis hit consecutive homers in the first inning. It was the first for Lindor and third for Kipnis, who also tripled and scored in the third.

Napoli signed with the Indians to play first base and designated hitter along with Carlos Santana. Napoli is hitting .455 this spring.

Mike Moustakas homered and Reymond Fuentes singled with the bases loaded off Danny Salazar for the Royals in a six-run third inning. Salvador Perez had two hits.

Salazar allowed six runs, five earned, in 2 1-3 innings.

Kris Medlen allowed four home runs in 3 1-3 innings. He struck out four.