Lorain Police and firefighters jobs might be safe

It appears the City of Lorain dodged a bullet Wednesday night with a standing room only meeting at City Hall.

On Monday, City Council proposed laying off 20 police officers and 20 firefighters to help balance its budget.

Resident Cheryl Hurda says "I have no car because I can't afford it. I heat with wood because I can't afford to heat. I have no cell phone and no TV. What else do you want me to give up?"

Forty-eight hours later, residents came before the City Council in a public hearing and got emotional about saving jobs to protect their neighborhoods.

Many believe they have given up enough. Even Lorain Police Chief Cel Rivera made it clear -- cut 20 officers and say goodbye to safe neighborhoods.

Chief Rivera says "I have been here 45 years and you know I care about these guys and I care about their safety if the layoff 20 officers they aren't going to be safe."

The proposal: no cuts in safety forces if city workers including the administration take a two-week furlough, and a 100 percent tax break for residents working outside of Lorain will be cut and eventually eliminated by 2018.

Lorain Mayor Chase Ritenauer says "Tonight, this is a win. It's a win for the city. Believe me, not everyone is going to like the tax credit reduction. To me, I wouldn't want to be Mayor of this community if we had to lay off 20 police and 20 firefighters. I don't even know what it would look like if we had to do that."

The finance committee will vote on the two proposals on Monday and then it should be up for a vote in front of the Lorain City Council.

