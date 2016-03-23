Travel agencies still booking trips to Europe after Brussels attack

Parisians gathered in public squares at makeshift memorials to light candles in memory of those who were killed in Friday's attacks.

If you're traveling to Europe, Huber recommends being very aware of your surroundings and arriving early. (Source: WOIO)

Huber says some clients even booked trips to Europe. (Source: WOIO)

Landfall Travel Agency owner and president Ann Huber says she has not had any trips canceled, due to the Brussels attacks. (Source: WOIO)

The State Department has issued a travel warning to Europe, saying terrorist groups continue to plan attacks at tourist sites, sporting events and restaurants.

But travel agents we spoke with say so far, they're not hearing too much concern from their customers and no one has even canceled a trip. In fact, a few people actually booked trips to Europe on Wednesday.

Ann Huber, owner and president of Landfall Travel American Express, has helped travelers make their way across the globe for the last 30 years.

“It's making people's dreams come true. I think that's the most exciting thing about it,” Huber said.

Those plans to travel don’t appear to be stopping. The travel agency in Rocky River hasn't gotten any calls to cancel trips to Europe after the Brussels attacks.

Huber says they didn't get many cancellations after the Paris attacks either.

“I think that they feel they can still travel in safety, be more conscious of where they're going and what they're doing,” she said.

But Huber has seen the travel industry screech to a halt before, after the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

“I was in the business then and it was shocking to see and everything was shut down for at least a week,” she said.

She recommends travelers who are heading to Europe be cautious and aware of their surroundings and report anything suspicious.

If you're traveling abroad, you should also register with the State Department and know where the U.S. Embassy is located.

Huber says she's not afraid to travel. She's going to France this summer. But she understands why some people might be.

“I feel that when there are issues and people refrain from doing their normal things in life, then those people who are causing them win,” she said.

Huber says terrorist attacks used to affect travel plans a few years ago a lot more than they do now.

She says security will be increased at airports, especially for international flights, so you should get there three hours ahead of time if you're flying out of the country.

