Kyrie celebrates birthday with a win

LeBron James scored 26 points, Kevin Love added 24 and the Cleveland Cavaliers stayed drama-free during a 113-104 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Kyrie Irving celebrated his 24th birthday by flirting with a triple-double and Tristan Thompson added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland, which maintained its grip on the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Cavs didn't put the Bucks away until the final minute, when J.R. Smith's 3-pointer with 20 seconds left put Cleveland ahead 111-102.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 and Jerryd Bayless 15 to lead the Bucks, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

With projected No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons of LSU sitting courtside, Irving, the first pick in 2011, finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

It was a relatively uneventful night for the Cavs following three strange days.

On Monday, James unfollowed the Cavaliers' account on Twitter, leading to speculation he was at odds with the organization. James acknowledged he had merely slipped into playoff mode - when he shuns social media - a little earlier than usual, but that didn't stop Cleveland fans from worrying.

Then, on Wednesday, James was quoted in a Bleacher Report story saying he would take a pay cut to play in the future with good friend Carmelo Anthony.

Despite those distractions, the Cavs managed to play a solid all-around game to beat the Bucks, who were within 104-98 after a 3-pointer by Bayless.

Thompson, though, battled for two offensive rebounds and made a basket to give Cleveland an eight-point lead. Then, after Bayless scored on a layup, Smith made his third 3-pointer.

Love, who missed Cleveland's previous game with a chest cold, looked better than he has in weeks.

Often hesitant to shoot, he knocked down consecutive 3-pointers as he and James combined to score Cleveland's first 17 points in the third quarter.