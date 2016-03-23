Shaker Square businessman named CNN Hero for helping former inmates

A top chef has earned the international top honor of CNN's prestigious Hero Award for helping former inmates succeed.

Brandon Chrostowski feels at home in the kitchen. The path that led him there began when he was just a teen in trouble with the law.

"I got thrown in jail, go in front of a judge, who gives me a years probation, instead of a 10-year sentence. So they gave me a pass in life, and I found a mentor in Detroit, who showed me the right way as a chef," he explained.

Now, Chrostowski is paying it forward, showing former inmates the path to what has become his passion: Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute in Shaker Square. The intense, six-month program teaches students the ins and outs of the restaurant business.

"Every human being, regardless of their past, has a right to a fair and equal future," says Chrostowski student, Shayvel Conner, who says he never really had anyone who believed in him until now.

"It gives you a sense of feeling like you can, when somebody believes in you, you feel like OK, give yourself a sense of pride to be able to accomplish something," said Shayvel Conner.

Graduate Darwin Hailey is now a sous chef at the restaurant. A title he says he doesn't take for granted. He learned the importance of never giving up with the help of Chrostowski.

"There's not many people that would do what he's doing for folks. They're not willing to give anybody else another chance, and he's willing. He's great," said Hailey.

First-time customer Rafiq Vaughn is an educator who appreciates the future impact of what Edwins is all about.

"And we tried it and we just started talking, I'm a principal so I picked up on the gentleman ans it was amazing, amazing. The whole concept," explained Vaugh.

As for Chrostowski, he says he doesn't consider himself a hero. He's just giving others the second chance he was given. A chance to be successful and make a difference in the community.

"To show that courageousness, to show that effort, these are the true heroes," said Chrostowski.

A total of 114 people have graduated from the program, 95 percent have gone on to get a job, and none of the former inmates have gone back to jail.

