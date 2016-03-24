Overnight shooting sends one man to hospital

Cleveland police were called to the 6800 block of Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland's Slavic Village Neighborhood for a body in the street around 5:15 a.m. Thursday. EMS transported a man in serious condition to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Neighbor tells police 3 gun shots heard. Victim transported by EMS. Backpack laying in street @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/zggggYrz4y — Dave Kraska (@DaveKraska) March 24, 2016

No other details were immediately available.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.