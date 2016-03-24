Overnight shooting sends one man to hospital - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Overnight shooting sends one man to hospital

Man found shot on Gertrude Ave. (Source: WOIO) Man found shot on Gertrude Ave. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police were called to the 6800 block of Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland's Slavic Village Neighborhood for a body in the street around 5:15 a.m. Thursday. EMS transported a man in serious condition to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

No other details were immediately available. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly