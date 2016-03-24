PHOTOS: 3 suspects using stolen credit card

Suspects caught on video trying to use stolen credit card. (Source: Fairview Park Police)

Police are investigating several violent crimes that may be connected.

On Feb. 29, two vehicles left running at the Circle K at W. 202nd and Lorain were stolen.

March 13, three men approached a woman leaving her apartment at Fairview Village Apartments on Lorain Road. She said they demanded her keys and purse. She suffered minor injuries in a struggle.

Two thieves took off in a black Nissan or Toyota with Illinois plates and one took off on foot.

On that same day three people tried using the victim's card at a business in Cleveland.

On March 17, a man was robbed at gunpoint of his jacket and backpack near the apartments at West 204th and Lorain.

If you have any information, please contact Fairview Park Police at (440) 333-1234.

