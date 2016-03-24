Family pleads for answers 3 years after Aliza Sherman's death - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Family pleads for answers 3 years after Aliza Sherman's death

Three years later, and at the same spot Aliza Sherman was murdered, there are still no answers as to who and why anyone would murder her.   

“People say that time heals all wounds. But in this case, I would have developed a scar without a wound,” said her brother, Edward Czinn. 

The 53-year-old Beachwood nurse was to supposed to meet with her divorce attorney Gregory Moore on Sunday, March 24, 2013 at the Galleria at Erieview in downtown Cleveland. As she left the building, she was stabbed 11 times. 

Surveillance video captured a hooded person running from the scene, but to this day he or she has not been identified.

“We have a video of what took place, but I still couldn't tell you for certain who it is, what gender they are, what race they are,” said Deputy Chief Ed Tomba with Cleveland Police. 

Police investigation revealed that on the day Sherman was killed, Moore sent text messages to her cell phone right before and after her murder. Those messages indicated that he was in his office, but phone records analysis, electronic key card records and witness statements show he was not in the building. 

Moore then allegedly made false statements to Cleveland Police about his whereabouts.

He has been indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, telecommunications fraud, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business and falsification, along with two counts of forgery and six counts of inducing panic in connection.

Still, police say there is no evidence connecting Moore or anyone else to the case.   

It leaves the family with no closure. Jennifer Sherman has been searching for justice since her mother’s death.

“There will never be closure. My mom was stolen away from our lives and her life was cut premature and viciously,” said Sherman. 

Czinn hopes someone out there can feel the pain of his family and his grieving mother, who is in her 90s.

“She herself was a Holocaust survivor, lost her own mother in Auschwitz as a young girl, and losing her daughter like this late in life, tremendous, traumatic experience,” said Czinn.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you know something, you can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 or going online

