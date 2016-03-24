Family pleads for answers 3 years after Aliza Sherman's death

Aliza Sherman was stabbed 11 times in an attack outside of her attorney's office building near the intersection of East 12th and Hamilton Avenue on March 24.

The family of a Cleveland Clinic fertility nurse brutally murdered in downtown Cleveland has raised the reward to $50K for the arrest of her killer.

Cleveland Police needs your help identifying someone they want to talk to in the Aliza Sherman murder.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the Aliza Sherman homicide. The individual was seen on video in the area E. 13th

We're tracking new developments surrounding the unsolved murder of a woman downtown. Someone stabbed Aliza Sherman in March as she left her attorney's office.

Justice for Aliza Sherman. Monday marked one year since the Cleveland Clinic fertility nurse was murdered in downtown Cleveland. The attack happened in broad daylight outside of her attorney's office building near the intersection of East 12th and Hamilton Avenue.

Justice for Aliza Sherman. The Cleveland Clinic nurse.. Brutally murdered one year ago. The only clue: this grainy surveillance video.. Of a man running from the scene. Like 19 Action News

There's a new call for justice for Aliza Sherman. It has been nearly two years since she was brutally murdered and her family is desperate for answers.

Two years after a mother was killed in the heart of downtown Cleveland on a Sunday afternoon, her murder remains unsolved.

It has been almost three years since Aliza Sherman was murdered outside her divorce lawyer's office in broad daylight in downtown Cleveland.

A judge set bond at $5,000 for the lawyer charged with misleading investigators looking into the death of his client Aliza Sherman.

Three years later, and at the same spot Aliza Sherman was murdered, there are still no answers as to who and why anyone would murder her.

“People say that time heals all wounds. But in this case, I would have developed a scar without a wound,” said her brother, Edward Czinn.

The 53-year-old Beachwood nurse was to supposed to meet with her divorce attorney Gregory Moore on Sunday, March 24, 2013 at the Galleria at Erieview in downtown Cleveland. As she left the building, she was stabbed 11 times.

Surveillance video captured a hooded person running from the scene, but to this day he or she has not been identified.

“We have a video of what took place, but I still couldn't tell you for certain who it is, what gender they are, what race they are,” said Deputy Chief Ed Tomba with Cleveland Police.

Police investigation revealed that on the day Sherman was killed, Moore sent text messages to her cell phone right before and after her murder. Those messages indicated that he was in his office, but phone records analysis, electronic key card records and witness statements show he was not in the building.

Moore then allegedly made false statements to Cleveland Police about his whereabouts.

He has been indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, telecommunications fraud, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business and falsification, along with two counts of forgery and six counts of inducing panic in connection.

Still, police say there is no evidence connecting Moore or anyone else to the case.

It leaves the family with no closure. Jennifer Sherman has been searching for justice since her mother’s death.

“There will never be closure. My mom was stolen away from our lives and her life was cut premature and viciously,” said Sherman.

Czinn hopes someone out there can feel the pain of his family and his grieving mother, who is in her 90s.

“She herself was a Holocaust survivor, lost her own mother in Auschwitz as a young girl, and losing her daughter like this late in life, tremendous, traumatic experience,” said Czinn.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you know something, you can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 or going online.

