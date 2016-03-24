Police investigating possible child enticement

Police are investigating a possible child abduction in Copley. (Source: Google Maps)

Police are investigating a possible child enticement in the area of Kensington Way and Stonebridge.

It happened around 3:55 p.m. on March 15.

Police believe a white man, with blonde hair and a goatee, driving a newer silver-colored small or compact car pulled alongside of a six-year-old girl after she got off of the school bus.

The man called out to the girl and told her to get in the car and he would take her home.

The girl ran away.

Copley Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 330-666-8866.

Copley school officials have been notified.

