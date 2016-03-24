Woman critical after fall from OSU sorority house

A woman is in the hospital after she fell out of a window of an Ohio State University's sorority house.

Columbus police found the woman lying on concrete in front of the Alpha Phi house early Thursday morning.

They say she fell from a third-floor window in her bedroom.

The woman was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.

Her name has not been released.

Detectives questioned several people who were in the house, but they say they did not find any evidence of crime or indications of a suicide attempt.

