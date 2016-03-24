Akron police asking for donations to fill a cruiser for needy

Akron police asking for donations to provide to those in need. (Source: WOIO)

Akron police are asking residents to donate enough canned food to fill a police cruiser.

The officers are staked out at 217 South High St. in Akron from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Suggested Items for Donation:

Boxed cereal

Peanut butter

Canned tuna

Canned vegetables

Canned beef stew

Canned soup

Canned meats

Canned meals

Canned fruit

Condiments and dressings,

Dried pasta, rice, beans,

Cleaning supplies, paper products and personal care items

Cash contributions will also be accepted.

