Police: Cook kills 2 housekeepers before shooting self at assisted living apartments

Residents in this quiet, senior community at Hamlet Village Assisted Living in Chagrin Falls were obviously shaken up after seeing the commotion and hearing that there had been a shooting.

It began with an odd call, but not one you'd expect would end in murder.

The caller telling a 911 operator, "I have a resident call that someone is passed out in that entrance way." When Chagrin Falls Police arrived at Hamlet Village Assisted Living they found that body, a dead woman, another dead woman and a wounded man.

Both women are employed as housekeepers, identified as 58-year-old Catherine Sutter of Burton, and Terri Treadway of Chardon who is also 58. The murder scene was on their daily duties to take care of. The wounded man is a chef at the facility. He has not been identified.

"He is believed to be the suspect in this matter," said Chagrin Falls Sgt. Kim Libens.

Chagrin Falls Police combed the scene for hours before allowing access. It is in a portion of the complex where independent living single family homes are situated. That could explain why no one heard anything, but the presence of ATF agents raises another question.

We asked, "Was a silencer used, did anybody hear any gunshots?"

We were told, "At this time they're still interviewing residents and staff and I don't have the results of any of those interviews."

The motive is unknown, and as Chagrin Falls Mayor Bill Tomko reflected, it will never make sense, "Ultimately we're trying to explain an irrational act by rational thought. It can't be done."

Grief counsellors are on scene to help co-workers here, in what Executive Director Tom Miller says is a close knit community.

"Our hearts go out to the family, words cannot begin to express the loss or the sense of loss," Miller said.

Hamlet Village is a 47 acre complex with about 300 residents. There is a nursing facility, assisted living, independent living, and independent apartments.

UPDATES:

11:20 a.m.

Police confirmed that the two dead are women. A man has been transported to a local hospital, his condition is not known at this time.

The three victims were located in separate locations at the facility. Police say someone called 911 after finding the first body.

10:30 a.m.

Police say all 300 residents are safe.

Police don't believe the three victims are residents, they could have been employees or visitors.

Hamlet Village says they have a full care nursing home, assisted living and independent living. The shooting happened in one of the independent living apartments.

No word on the condition of the third victim.

The names of the two deceased victims have not been released.

9:30 a.m.

Two people are dead and one person injured in a shooting at an assisted living facility in Chagrin Falls. According to police, the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at Hamlet Village on Hamlet Hills Drive.

Police have not revealed the relationship between the shooter and the victims but they did say the shooter is among the dead/injured.

Police believe there is no longer an active threat and the Mayor tells Cleveland 19 that all of the residents are safe. Sources say the shooter was one of the victims.

BCI, The Cuyahoga County Coroner's office and Chagrin Falls police are on the scene.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you more information.

