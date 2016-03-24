Recipe: Lilly Handmade Chocolates Amazeballs

AMAZEBALLS

Courtesy of LILLY HANDMADE CHOCOLATES

FOR THE FILLING:

14 oz honey roasted peanuts, chopped

14 oz white chocolate, melted

34 oz all natural peanut butter, unsweetened

8 oz amaretti cookies, crushed

8 oz confectioners sugar, sifted

1 oz grey salt, flaked



FOR THE SHELL:

2 lb white chocolate, tempered (you will have left over to re-use, but using a small amount gives you little room to work, so invest in goodness!)

2 C confectioners sugar, sifted (place in a large plastic bin or bowl with high sides)

Take all ingredients listed in the filling portion above and mix together in a large bowl until it looks like a big, sticky, mess. This is good. Trust me.

Let sit for 20-30 minute at room temp (68°-70°F) to solidify a bit.

Then scoop into small, tablespoon portion sizes onto a parchment lined cookie sheet.

Place scoops into refrigerator for 30 minutes, or until they firm up and can be handled briefly.

Roll the scoops in your hands quickly, to make them more “ball-like”. Don’t worry, they don’t need to be prefect. They are delicious no matter what!

Place them back on the sheet tray and refrigerate while you temper your white chocolate.

After your chocolate is tempered, grab a medium bowl and toss in a handful of chocolate and 6-8 balls. Toss quickly in the chocolate to coat as evenly

as you can get it and place directly into the powdered sugar that is in a large plastic bin with high sides.

Shake the bowl with the amazeballs in it until fully coated & evenly distributed. This will make a giant mess. It’s ok. confectioners sugar does not stain.

Remove from the powdered sugar and set in a small container (with an air tight lid is preferable) if you plan on saving them.

If not, just pile ‘em up in a bowl and chow down!

TEMPERING CHOCOLATE:

Step 1. You need to heat the chocolate to melt all fatty acid crystals.

Chop the chocolate into small pieces. The smaller the pieces, the quicker your chocolate will melt and temper. Set aside about 25 to 30

percent of the chocolate. There is no need to be exact on this measurement, as you just want enough unmelted, tempered chocolate to

start the seeding process.

Place the remaining 70 to 75 percent of chopped chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on half-power, being very careful to

stir the mixture every minute until it is almost completely melted, which should take about four to five minutes.

Remove the bowl of chocolate from the microwave and stir to cool it slightly. Removing the bowl before all the chocolate is completely

melted will help prevent over heating. You don’t want your chocolate to burn. Those last bits of solid chocolate will melt as you stir. Using a

thermometer, check the temperature of the melted chocolate—it should be between:

• Dark Chocolate: 114 – 118° F (46 – 48° C)

• Milk Chocolate: 105 – 113° F (40 – 45° C)

• White Chocolate: 100 – 110° F (37 – 43° C) Note: be very careful as the high milk and sugar content in white chocolate will cause

it to burn easily.

I’ve indicated a range of temperatures above as not all thermometers are perfectly accurate.

Step 2. Add the seed chocolate you have set aside.

Start adding handfuls of the grated chocolate you set aside to the melted chocolate. Stir in the seeding chocolate bits continuously until

the desired temperature (see below) is reached and the bits have dissolved completely. This could take anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes,

depending on the temperature of your environment. Your chocolate should now be tempered.

• Dark chocolate should be between 88 – 89° F (31° C)

• Milk and white chocolates should be between 84 – 86° F (29 – 30° C)

Make sure to stir the tempered chocolate and check the temperature during the time you are using it for dipping or molding. You can put

the tempered chocolate mass in the microwave for 10 – 15 seconds at half-power if the temperature starts to drop. Just make sure that you

don’t raise the temperature above 90° F (32° C) or you will lose your temper and have to start over again at Step 1.

A heating pad put around the bottom and sides of the bowl will help if you are doing a lot of work at one time. Again, make sure the

heating pad doesn’t raise the temperature of the chocolate too high. Keep stirring and checking the chocolate mass with a thermometer.

Why do you need to temper chocolate?

Tempering chocolate means pre-crystallising the cocoa butter in the chocolate. This has everything to do with the temperature at which the

chocolate is processed. When tempered, the cocoa butter is transformed into a stable crystalline form. This is what guarantees the

hardness, shrinkage force and brilliance of the final cooled product. If you melt chocolate normally (at ±40°C) and let it cool again until it

reaches its processing temperature, you will not obtain a brilliant result. The three factors that play a role during tempering are duration,

temperature and movement. If you use a special technique to bring the chocolate up to its temperature you will achieve the expected

result. This is what is meant by tempering: bringing the chocolate up to the temperature at which you wish to work so that it contains

sufficient stable crystals.