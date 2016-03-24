LSU freshman Ben Simmons spotted at Hopkins International

LSU freshman Ben Simmons was spotted leaving Cleveland Thursday.

The 6-foot-10 Australian, who was in town for the Cavs vs. Milwaukee game Wednesday night, also just revealed what agency will represent him when he enters the NBA draft this summer.

Simmons signed with Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group, the same agency that represents LeBron James.

He is expected to be taken first or second in the draft on June 23.

