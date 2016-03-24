No Contest: CPD officer fined in domestic violence case

A Cleveland police officer plead no contest Thursday to a charge of domestic violence.

Officer Shona Vanzant appeared in Garfield Heights Municipal Court. She was fined $385 and the case was closed.

The domestic violence incident took place in January.

Prosecutors say Vanzant was at the Broadway entrance of the high school in Maple Heights when she tried the run over a man with her car during a dispute.

