Is your chocolate toxic?

Double check your Easter candy. Consumer health watchdog "As You Sow" found toxic metal in popular Easter chocolates.

It tested 50 different types of chocolate candies. Of the pieces tested, 35 of them included high lead and/or cadmium levels.

The organization filed legal notices against Trader Joe's, Hershey's, Lindt, Whole Foods, Godiva, See's Candies, Mars, and Ghirardelli and others for failing to warn buyers about the metals in their chocolate.

"There is no safe limit of lead for children, it causes loss of IQ it cause neurological damage," said Andrew Behar, “As You Sow” CEO.

High lead exposure is particularly dangerous for children. It could impact neurological development.

Cadmium exposure can cause kidney, liver and bone damage.

The National Confectioner Association says quote: "Consumers can rest assured that our products are safe, and that our industry adheres to all government regulations."

The products are not being recalled.

