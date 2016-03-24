Lice spreading as quick as selfies

These two women won't be taking selfies with people they don't know after hearing about the spread of lice. (Source: WOIO)

Lice becomes a big worry in the winter months with kids sharing things like hats and scarves. But now, it's becoming more a year-round problem that requires especially aggressive treatment.

A couple things are going on actually, the experts say. First, the lice are becoming much more resilient and secondly, a popular social trend is making the spread of lice that much easier -- and faster.

Every time you turn around, especially at a big event, people are getting together for selfies. But along with good times, the experts say they are often sharing lice too!

Just after taking a selfie with her friend at the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Ashley Tufts of Cleveland says "No! I've never once thought, oh my God, they could have lice!"

But Sheila Fessler, who runs Pediatric Hair Solutions in Youngstown says she sees it daily, the increase in head lice cases since selfies started.

"Lice is a much bigger problem than people realize," Fessler says. "They're all putting their heads together and transmission of head lice doesn't take very long, so it's just a few, 10, 20 seconds and you can transmit head lice."

With that, she says while she still treats the elementary-age kids, she's seeing a lot more teens and younger adults and estimates in the Cleveland area there's probably about 1,500 new cases a month. And she points out 80 percent of those who have it are unaware of it.

"They're going to hide from you," Fessler says. "The egg is really the easiest way to definitely diagnose head lice."

It gets worse. She says the lice are now mostly superbugs resistant to the over-the-counter treatments. That's why special lice treatment businesses like hers are booming, using hot air devices in specific flow patterns to do real damage.

"All living things need water," she explains. "This medical device dehydrates the egg, eliminates the water, and there is nothing

left to hatch."

The process is a 100 percent guaranteed cure, she adds, and she expects to be around for a long time, especially when it looks like selfies will be around for a long time, too.

