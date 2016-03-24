Bandanna-wearing robbery suspect gets away with a wad of cash

The PNC branch on Detroit Rd. was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning by a man wearing a blue bandanna over his face.

Police say the suspect was last seen running north into the I-90 area.

The suspect is described as being around 6' tall with a thin build. In addition to the bandanna, he was wearing a navy blue hoodie and sweatpants.

No one was hurt. It's unclear how much money the suspect made off with.

Officers are searching the area to the NE of the Columbia Rd.-Detroit Rd. intersection with a K9.

PNC is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

If you have any information give police a call.

