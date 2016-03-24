Barberton school mourns teen killed in police pursuit crash

A teenager was killed early Thursday morning when the driver of the car he was in did not stop for police and sped through two cities before crashing in Barberton.

Police say the driver of the 2000 Chevrolet Impala missed a turn, causing him to crash at North Van Buren at E. Park Avenue.

Around 4:46 a.m. Barberton police received a call from the New Franklin Police Department about a speeding car that was leaving their city and entering Barberton. New Franklin was pursuing the Impala but backed off as it entered Barberton.

Barberton Police saw the car speeding northbound through the intersection of Van Buren and Robinson Ave.

According to the report, as Barberton officers attempted to follow the car, they found it crashed at the curve three blocks away.

It struck and took out a telephone pole before crashing down the embankment. There were three people in the vehicle.

Seth Pallone, 15, was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Thomas Shemuga, 14, of Barberton and Chayce Wiley, 14, of Springfield Township were treated at the scene and taken to Akron children's Hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Police have not said who was driving at the time of the crash.

Barberton Superintendent Patricia Cleary says they are heartbroken about what happened and have counselors at the school all day Thursday.

The school is already closed Friday and Monday for the Easter holiday.

