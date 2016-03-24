Residents at senior community shaken by triple shooting

Two of the three victims shot to death at the Hamlet Village Assisted Living facility Thursday morning have been identified.

Two of the three victims shot to death at the Hamlet Village Assisted Living facility Thursday morning have been identified.

Residents in this quiet, senior community at Hamlet Village Assisted Living in Chagrin Falls were obviously shaken up after seeing the commotion and hearing that there had been a shooting.

Karen Healey of Russell Township had brought her therapy dog Maddie to the facility. Healey says the seniors were concerned about their safety, luckily some were calmed by Maddie's visit.

"The ones that are aware we're watching the news when I came in wondering what happened, and yes, there's kind of a pall over the place," said Healey.

By mid afternoon, residents appeared to be going back about their business. Some were sitting on a bench outside one of the buildings.

The 9-1-1 call for help that came in from Hamlet Hills Village was surprisingly calm. A resident thought they'd found someone who had passed out.

Operator: 9-1-1, where's your emergency?

Caller: Hamlet Village and 303 Hamlet Hills Drive. It's at building 14. I don't have the details yet, but I have a resident called and said that someone

is passed out in that entrance way.

When police arrived, they uncovered a grisly scene. Three employees of the senior living community had been shot - two were dead.

The man police say was the shooter survived and was taken to an area hospital.

Thomas Miller, the interim Executive Director for Hamlet Village says the shooter was the chef in the dining room.

The victims were identified as 58-year-old Terri Treadway of Chardon, and 58-year-old Catherine Sutter of Burton. Both worked in housekeeping.

Miller says nothing happened this morning at the facility that would have set the shooter off.

"No, no, just routine work," said Miller.

