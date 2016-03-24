Riverside High students react to schedule changes

Students have mixed reaction to the new kind of class schedule. (Source: WOIO)

Students at Riverside High School will have more time in the classroom and it's all because of block scheduling.

"Block scheduling is just using an instructional period, or a block of time, to teach a lesson that is traditionally a little longer than what you would find in a high school," explained Principal Peter Hliatzos.

Starting next school year, students will attend four 90-minute classes per day, which will allow for 24 extra minutes of instructional time.

Currently, students attend six to eight classes a day for about 40 minutes.

"Students are more in tune now. They want to go more in depth with the content that we're having in the class. And it kind of prepares them for the college and career readiness that we're focusing on right now," he said.

There's mixed reaction from students.

"I think it's gonna be interesting. It's gonna give us more class time to learn our studies and to improve our grades and interact with our fellow students and teachers," said a student.

"I think it's a good idea for reasons that, it's less time you spend in the hallway. But I also think it's gonna be a harder time on kids 'cause they're gonna have to learn more faster," said another student.

"I like having a longer class, but at the same time, I don't like switching every other day, because I feel like I'd forget my stuff from two days ago. I mean, it's okay," said another student.

"Ehhh, I like how it is right now actually. Less math," said one student.

The new schedule comes with no additional cost for the district and it's here to stay.

"I think we're going for it and it will be here for the foreseeable future," said Hliatzos.

The school has posted information about the new schedule on its website.

Riverside High School was awarded the 2015 Best High Schools Bronze Award from U.S. News & World Report. It is recognized as a top-performing high school on a state and national level.

