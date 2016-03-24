Ohio women seek legal action following Essure lawsuit

After the procedure, Victoria Latimore says she realized her doctor didn’t make it clear the birth control was permanent sterilization. Two years after she got the implant, she began experiencing chronic and intense migraines, along with pelvic pain.

After the procedure, Victoria Latimore says she realized her doctor didn’t make it clear the birth control was permanent sterilization. Two years after she got the implant, she began experiencing chronic and intense migraines, along with pelvic pain.

CLE woman sends warning about Essure birth control: I wake up every day in pain

Victoria Latimore is one of the many women impacted by Essure birth control. (Source: WOIO)

After thousands of women reported to the Food and Drug Administration about side effects of the Essure birth control device, some are taking legal action.

Last week, 32 women from across the country filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of St. Louis, MO against Essure’s maker, Bayer.

Lance Unglesby, with the Louisiana-based law firm Unglesby and Williams, says that while none of the women involved in the lawsuit are from Ohio, he still represents dozens of women from the state that are blaming Essure for life-altering side effects.

Their suit claims that Bayer lied to the FDA about the number of women who experienced harsh side effects after getting the device, which is implanted into the fallopian tubes to block conception.

“Bayer manipulated these women and that’s what makes this so sad. They withheld from the FDA , and the public, the serious adverse effects that they were aware of,” said Unglesby.

Cleveland mother Victoria Latimore got Essure in 2011, and says her body hasn't been the same since.

“I have headaches that turn into migraines. Severe headaches so bad that I could barely open my eyes in the sunlight,” said Latimore.

Latimore is one of the thousands of women who have reported a laundry list of side effects to the FDA that include bleeding and fetal deaths.

Since its release in 2002, Bayer says about 750,000 women have used Essure.

Unglesby believes this lawsuit is one of many to come.

“I’m still waiting on Bayer to say that they’re interested in fixing this product and protecting the health of these women, but I haven’t heard that yet,” said Unglesby.

Bayer sent a statement to Cleveland 19 today that read:

“Bayer is pleased with the Court’s decision to dismiss most of the claims and narrow the cases significantly. In addition, two prior courts considering similar claims dismissed those suits entirely. As FDA itself has stated recently in numerous media articles, ‘Essure remains an appropriate option for the majority of women seeking a permanent form of birth control.’ Bayer stands by the positive benefit-risk profile of Essure, the safety and efficacy of which is supported by clinical trials and more than a decade of science and real world clinical experience.”

