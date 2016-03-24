Fab or Fat: Images of beauty evolving

More ads are using "real women," but not without criticism. (Source: Lane Bryant Facebook Page)

Fab or fat? It's the heated debate that many have, especially as the images of beauty are beginning to change.

What is beautiful? What does it look like?

In the last month, magazines have hit newsstands celebrating a different kind of beauty. The "Body Brigade" on the cover of Ebony magazine and Ashley Graham posing on the cover of Sports Illustrated sparked conversation.

Most people we spoke with loved it and applauded the celebration of realistic bodies. But not everyone has been so accepting, criticizing the covers for promoting unhealthy habits and ideas.

"I think that they're great. I come from a health care profession, personally, and I think that it's realistic," said nurse Megan Nave.

"I like the covers," said Felicia Christian. "Real women have curves, even the skinny women."

Dr. Leslie Heinberg, with the Cleveland Clinic, says women can love themselves no matter their body type, and body shaming doesn’t motivate them to take better care of themselves.

"I think that women can love and accept themselves across a wide range of shapes and sizes. One of the problems when people have such body shame is they don't want to take good care of themselves, they don't want to be healthy, because they feel so bad about their body image and about their appearance," said Heinberg.

Race can factor in how some women view their bodies, as well. Dr. Heinberg says women of color have a wider range of what they consider to be an ideal body shape.

"There's a lot of research on this and there's a lot of evidence that suggests that when it comes to beauty ideals, there is a much smaller window of acceptable shapes and sizes among Caucasian women, verses women of color. So women of color tend to have a broader range of what they would consider to be an attractive or ideal body shape," said Heinberg.

Dr. Rachel Angel, CEO of Anexis, says the body positivity movement is more than just photos, magazine covers and ads.

"Loving yourself is reflected in how much you pursue to improve who you are. Loving yourself is taking care of the body that you've been given," said Angel.

According to DoSomething.org:

- About 91 percent of women are unhappy with their bodies, and resort to dieting to achieve their ideal body shape.

- Only 5 percent of women naturally possess the body type often portrayed by Americans in the media.

- Studies show the more reality television a young girl watches, the more likely she is to find appearance important.

