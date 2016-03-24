Romona's Kids: 'Like' to help teen send love

Orange High School Jacob Cramer is sending letters to the elderly and would appreciate a "like" on his Facebook page. (Source: WOIO)

A local young man is touching the lives of senior citizens all over the country with his campaign to send letters to senior citizens, called “Love For The Elderly.” We first introduced you to him last year, and now there’s a new way for you to help his campaign.

Jacob Cramer is a sophomore at Orange High School. His campaign of anonymous, uplifting letters are something seniors really appreciate!



"Love for the Elderly" is having a fundraiser until the end of this month, and all you have to do, is click "like" on Facebook.

