Columbus police officer dies unexpectedly at home

The department says Officer Brad Forster passed away unexpectedly at his Hilliard home. (Source: Columbus Division of Police Facebook Page) The department says Officer Brad Forster passed away unexpectedly at his Hilliard home. (Source: Columbus Division of Police Facebook Page)
COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) -

A member of the Columbus Division of Police was found dead inside his Hilliard home on Thursday morning.

Avon Lake native Brad Forster had been a Columbus police officer for eight years.

The department says the 37-year-old's death was unexpected.

