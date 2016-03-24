Columbus police officer dies unexpectedly at home

The department says Officer Brad Forster passed away unexpectedly at his Hilliard home. (Source: Columbus Division of Police Facebook Page)

A member of the Columbus Division of Police was found dead inside his Hilliard home on Thursday morning.

Avon Lake native Brad Forster had been a Columbus police officer for eight years.

The department says the 37-year-old's death was unexpected.

