Avon residents question why sex offender is living near schools

Some residents in Avon want to know why a convicted sex offender is living near two schools when he's not supposed to live within 1,000 feet of a school.

Cleveland 19 asked Avon city leaders why that rule isn't enforced. They say the answer isn't that simple.

It turns out in Ohio, there is no criminal penalty for sex offenders violating the law.

So police can't arrest or prosecute sex offenders who break it.

We spoke with one city council member who says that is not okay and she's trying to change it.

Two schools near Detroit Road and Stoney Ridge Road in Avon are just a few minutes from Daniel A. Stevens’ home.

Officials say the Tier II sex offender lives within 1,000 feet of at least one of the schools.

Avon city councilwoman Tammy Holtzmeier says an alert neighbor caught the problem.

“It was all thanks to the eagle eye of a grandma that we are talking about this today,” she said.

In 2010, police found 2,400 files of child pornography, including videos and pictures of young girls under 13, on Stevens' computer.

Stevens also admitted to exposing himself to two underage girls in 2005.

He pleaded guilty to three felonies and served four months in jail for charges related to possessing and pandering child pornography.

Cleveland 19 knocked on Daniel Stevens' door. A man who identified himself as his brother answered, but he would not show his face.

“We were just wondering why Daniel lives so close to a school?” asked reporter Sara Goldenberg.

“He's lived here for 40 years,” the man replied.

The man said his brother plans to move soon and comply with the law.

Neighbors tell us Stevens lives by himself. So what can be done about him living so close to two schools?

Holtzmeier says the city's law director had to file a civil petition to try to get him to move.

“It's a time sensitive matter and this might not get through the courts quickly. And you always think, while we're waiting, what if?” she said.

“There is no criminal penalty for offenders who choose to disobey the law. The status quo is not working.”

Holtzmeier is not waiting on the petition to take action. She contacted state lawmakers to try to redefine a gray area of the law that she says could be putting children in danger.

“If this is happening in our community, you can bet it's happening in other communities in Ohio, you just might not know it,” she said.

The only people who can file petitions asking the sex offender to move are city law directors and the owner of the property.

Holtzmeier says there should be a criminal penalty for offenders who break the law and live too close to a school.

She recommends residents check the Lorain County Sheriff's Office website and type in their home address and their child's school.

You can also sign up for email alerts so you will know when a sex offender moves into the neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office has a FAQs page to answer any questions you might have about sex offenders.

We were wondering how many sex offenders actually repeat their crimes. Here is what we found:

Only 2.7 percent of sex offenders will commit another sex crime after being released from jail.

That statistic is compared to 70 percent of offenders who will commit another crime, non-sexual in nature.

To search for sex offenders in your area, go to www.nsopw.gov/en-US/Search.

