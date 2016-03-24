Cleveland Police searching for 15-year-old shooting suspect from robbery

Cleveland Police want the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted in a robbery that ended in a shooting.

Cleveland Police want the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted in a robbery that ended in a shooting.

Police want information on this suspect, who they say fired shots outside a Metro PCS store on E. 110th St. and Superior Avenue on Monday. (Source: WOIO)

Police want information on this suspect, who they say fired shots outside a Metro PCS store on E. 110th St. and Superior Avenue on Monday. (Source: WOIO)

Two were arrested hours after, but one remains on the run. (Source: Cleveland Police)

Cleveland Police are searching for the teen who opened fire after a robbery, narrowly striking a child. Two other suspects were arrested just hours after the incident.

A family walked out of the Metro PCS store on East 110th Street and Superior Avenue just moments before three teenage boys walked in. One of the suspects had a gun.

Surveillance video captured Monday night's robbery from the store's hi-tech cameras. One of the males asked the employee about a hoverboard, while another locked the door. The 15-year-old suspect then pulled out a gun, demanding money from a customer. But the employee grabbed a gun from behind the counter to scare off the trio.

The store owner, known as Flip, described what happened next as the suspects fumbled to unlock the door and flee.

"They acted like they were going to run at first. They started walking out when my employee looked up at the camera. He saw them starting to go to another business we own, and he thought they were going to go in there, so he was just trying to scare them off the block," said the store owner.

The employee followed the group outside.

The video shows a child walking out of the door when the suspect fired several shots, striking one of the customers in the arm. The injured victim ran across the street.

"Everybody was in commotion, and when we heard the gunshots, they just went down," explained Sami, a store owner next door.

The Metro PCS store owner says he just wants the shooter caught and will continue to do what he can to keep the community safe.

Police caught two of the suspects nine hours after the incident. The 15-year-old shooter is still on the run. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fifth District Detective Bureau at (216) 623-5518.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.