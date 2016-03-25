Cathedral Easter schedule - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cathedral Easter schedule

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Sacred Paschal Triduum 

GOOD FRIDAY - MARCH 25  
 (Rectory office open 9am - 12 pm)
 Morning Prayer: 7:15 am 
 Confession: 7:45-11:00 am
 Stations of the Cross:  12:00 pm
 Confession: 1:00-2:00 pm
Celebration of the Passion: 3:00 pm - Bp. Lennon
 Confession: 4:20-5:00 pm

HOLY SATURDAY - MARCH 26
(Rectory office open 9am - 1 pm)
Morning Prayer: 7:15 am 
Confession: 7:45-11:00 am
Blessing of Food - 11:15 am
Easter Vigil: 9:00 pm - Bp. Lennon
 

THE RESURRECTION OF THE LORD
EASTER SUNDAY - MARCH 27
(Rectory office closed)
Mass: 
 8:00 am 
10:30 am - Bp. Lennon
12:15 pm,
 5:30 pm


EASTER MONDAY, MARCH 28
(Rectory office closed)
Mass: 7:15 am, 12:00, 5:10 pm
 Confession:
 6:30-7:00 am, 11:30 am-12:30 pm, 4:30-5:00 pm 

