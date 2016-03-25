Cathedral Easter schedule

The Sacred Paschal Triduum

GOOD FRIDAY - MARCH 25

(Rectory office open 9am - 12 pm)

Morning Prayer: 7:15 am

Confession: 7:45-11:00 am

Stations of the Cross: 12:00 pm

Confession: 1:00-2:00 pm

Celebration of the Passion: 3:00 pm - Bp. Lennon

Confession: 4:20-5:00 pm

HOLY SATURDAY - MARCH 26

(Rectory office open 9am - 1 pm)

Morning Prayer: 7:15 am

Confession: 7:45-11:00 am

Blessing of Food - 11:15 am

Easter Vigil: 9:00 pm - Bp. Lennon



THE RESURRECTION OF THE LORD

EASTER SUNDAY - MARCH 27

(Rectory office closed)

Mass:

8:00 am

10:30 am - Bp. Lennon

12:15 pm,

5:30 pm



EASTER MONDAY, MARCH 28

(Rectory office closed)

Mass: 7:15 am, 12:00, 5:10 pm

Confession:

6:30-7:00 am, 11:30 am-12:30 pm, 4:30-5:00 pm

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.