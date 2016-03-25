Suspect in assisted living deadly shooting ID'd, remains hospitalized

Two of the three victims shot to death at the Hamlet Village Assisted Living facility Thursday morning have been identified.

Residents in this quiet, senior community at Hamlet Village Assisted Living in Chagrin Falls were obviously shaken up after seeing the commotion and hearing that there had been a shooting.

The Chagrin Falls Police Department released new details Friday in Thursday's triple shooting at Hamlet Village Assisted Living that left two people dead.

56-year-old Frank Staton, a cook at the Hamlet Village Assisted Living Center, is accused of shooting and killing facility housekeepers 58-year-old Terri Treadway and 58-year-old Catherine Sutter. Staton was allegedly in a relationship with Treadway and the couple shared a home in Chardon.

Cleveland 19 spoke to Sutter's husband Friday. He said he and his wife "had 45 years together" and that she was "the sweetest person in the world." He went on to say, "I saw her yesterday morning. I never thought I would kiss her goodbye and never see her again."



Sgt. Kimberley Libens with the Chagrin Falls Police Department said Friday, "we have no idea as to why somebody would carry out a terrible act like this. Again, we're examining everything as we get it we couldn't speculate as to why he would do anything like this."



Court documents state that Staton was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, and although Libens said he was in critical condition, court documents state that Staton did admit to police that he shot the two women.

Documents state police identified Staton as a suspect due to "a holster and loaded handgun magazine found on his person."



Police also found a "loaded pistol, several shell casings and bullet holes in the walls."

Sutter is believed to have been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Staton remains in the hospital under police guard in critical but stable condition.

