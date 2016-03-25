Credit card thief identified, day after photos released

Police are investigating several violent crimes that may be connected. On Feb. 29, two vehicles left running at the Circle K at W. 202nd and Lorain were stolen.

Suspects caught on video trying to use stolen credit card. (Source: Fairview Park Police)

Fairview Park police have identified the three people accused of using a stolen credit card.

Police released surveillance pictures Thursday and got a positive ID less than 24 hours later.

The identification came through tips and other law enforcement agencies.

Police say only the man in the stocking cap was involved in the robbery, the two others in the photographs had no part in the crime.

Their investigation also showed the group responsible for the March 13, 2016 Fairview Village Apartment strong arm robbery also committed the March 18, 2016 Westgate Shopping carjacking.

The accused are all locked up in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

It is believed the same group is responsible for similar crimes throughout Cuyahoga County.

