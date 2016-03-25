Thousands sign petition to allow guns at RNC in Cleveland

Some RNC convention-goers want to be armed. (Source: Raycom Media)

Second Amendment supporters are taking a stance ahead of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this summer.

Ohio is an open-carry state, which allows for the open carry of guns. However, the hosting venue, Quicken Loans Arena, forbids the carry of firearms on its premises. Citing high tensions, gun rights supporters want to be able to carry weapons into "The Q."

There's currently a petition on Change.org. The goal is to collect enough signatures to have the policy suspended during the RNC. By early Friday evening, there were already more than 16,000 people who had signed it.

So we polled people on the streets to get their thoughts.

"I really don't think that's a good idea," said Allen Miex, who has been a conceal carry permit owner for 15 years.

Miex is wary of allowing gun-toting, excited people to carry weapons inside during the GOP convention.

"I really don't think with all the people in the crowd there, and the violence we've seen prior in other debates, I really don't think it would be a good idea," Miex explained.

Colette Emerson describes her initial reaction:

"Danger, unrest. It's an accident waiting to happen."

She, among others, has her reservations.

"The guns, absolutely not. We're not Texas. We're Ohio. We're Cuyahoga County. We don't do that here," said Emerson.

One woman, who didn't want to give her name, is not thrilled with the idea either.

"Personally, I don't care for it," she said.

"I don't know that that's a good idea, but I think we should be allowed to carry weapons," said another local.

Here's The Q's weapon policy:

"In accordance with Ohio's 'concealed carry' law and the right for private entities to ban handguns on their premises, firearms and other weapons of any kind are strictly forbidden on the premises of Quicken Loans Arena."

The U.S Secret Service won't permit it either.

"Title 18 United States Code...the Secret Service has authority to preclude firearms from entering sites visited by our protectees, including those located in open-carry states."



The Secret Service also says no one will be allowed to carry weapons outside of a predetermined area, whether they have a ticket or not.

