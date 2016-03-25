Dog lovers rally at pre-trial for animal cruelty suspects

The Nitro Foundation held a 'Peaceful Rally' Friday outside the Elyria Municipal Courthouse.

Organizers were protesting the pre-trial hearings of both Christopher Taylor and Joshua Novak.

Taylor and Novak are accused of throwing the same dog over a cliff in Cascade Park two times in the same day.

The dog's body was never found, but is presumed to be dead.

Novak, 24, is charged with abandoning animals, cruelty to companion animals, obstructing justice and obstructing official business.

Taylor, 21, is charged with abandoning animals and cruelty to companion animals.

The incident allegedly happened in December of last year.

The men will be back in court May 6.

