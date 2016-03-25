Police: Children approached at Brimfield bus stop

Brimfield police received a report of a suspicious incident that occurred at a bus stop in the 3700 block of Ranfield Rd. Friday morning.

According to the report, a woman driving a black Ford Focus hatchback approached some elementary school children who were waiting for the bus. There was a man inside the car with the driver and they offered the children a ride.

The children declined, and ran back to a parent's car that was waiting near the stop.

The Ford then turned around and left. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the car.

While the information is limited, police are still treating this as a suspicious incident and officers are on the lookout for the Ford Focus.

If you have any further information about the vehicle or witness any suspicious activity, you're asked to contact Brimfield dispatchers at (330) 677-1234.

