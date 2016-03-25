Issues statewide with Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles computers

There are statewide reports of computer issues with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles computers.

According to a spokesperson, there is a glitch in the system that handles drivers licenses. They are not sure what caused the problem, but say they were not hacked.

The system is working off-and-on.

The BMV hope to have it fixed by the end of the day and are telling customers to call ahead.

This affects anybody getting a license, renewing a license, reinstating a license.

Vehicle registration is not affected.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.