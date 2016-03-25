Stomach balloon procedure helps aid weight loss

Dr. John Pilcher is a proponent of a new procedure to help patients with weight loss. (Source: WOIO)

Weight loss and diets are a struggle for many people, like Stacia Morse, who has battled with her weight all her life.

"I've tried every diet out there," Morse said. That is, until she discovered the gastric balloon procedure.

"You're not hungry at all," she said. "I just eat such small amounts now."

Bariatric doctor John Pilcher of Texas performed the gastric balloon procedure on her. He basically inserted balloons into her stomach. It's done by using a scope just down the throat, with light IV anesthesia. The balloons are then filled up with saline, imitating the feeling of a full stomach.

"Since the balloons (are) flexible, there is still room for food around these balloons," Pilcher said. "We fill the balloon with a blue dye. And if there's leakage, the patient pees green, so the patient will know there's a problem we need to check that out."

The balloons are removed after six months. It's said to be a powerful tool in the overall lifestyle change program, so it's advised it be done in that context.

Of course, even the experts will say, there's no easy solution to lose weight -- and keep it off. But Morse said looking into the gastric balloon procedure is one way to start.

"I have done Jenny Craig; Most recently, I did Slim for Life," Morse said. "Those are all good, successful programs for some people, but one of the things that really excited me about it was the balloon actually helps reset your metabolic state."

There are few different kinds of gastric balloon procedures. One involves swallowing a big pill that inflates in the stomach. And there are certainly facilities in Cleveland that offer the gastric balloon method.

