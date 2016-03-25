Businesses already experiencing boost from RNC

Urban Kutz is just one of many businesses seeing a profit from the RNC. (Source: WOIO)

A good barber can be hard to find, especially if you're from out of town. But word is getting out about the smooth cuts coming out of Waverly Willis' two Urban Kutz locations.

He says each of his shops are seeing two to 10 customers a week, affiliated with this summer's Republican National Convention.

The profits are nothing to brush off.

"Two people is 50 bucks, 10 is 250 bucks, per week. At 10, that's an extra $1,000 a month. Can't beat that," said Willis.

He said once the bid was secured, new customers started rolling in.

"The first guy was a window washer. The next guy was in construction. We've had event planners come in. People who came in to scout locations, because a lot of people are renting their homes out," Waverly explained.

Willis is listed in the Host Committee's Supplier Guide, and works diligently on boosting his Internet and social media presence, so visitors browsing for barbers find him first.

"As soon as they get in town, they're looking for barbershops, and Urban Kutz will pop up first on Google, first on Yelp," he said.

Since a barber has a captive audience, Willis uses his clients' time in the chair to pay it forward, sending visitors to other local businesses while they're here.

The team is eagerly anticipating the RNC because they expect their traffic to increase as the convention draws nearer.

"It's not red or blue…it's about green," Willis joked.

