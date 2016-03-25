Multiple units investigating after woman's body found at Richfield home

Ohio BCI is assisting after a woman was found dead in a Richfield residence. (Source: WOIO)

Multiple units are investigating after agencies found a woman dead inside a Richfield residence late Friday afternoon.

Richfield police and fire units initially responded to a report of an unresponsive female, but called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist.

Police say the woman was found dead from what appears to be a gunshot wound.

No further information is available until the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office reveals more of their findings and all of the evidence from the crime scene is pieced together to complete the investigation.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld pending notification of the family.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

