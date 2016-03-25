Parma Police arrest man for creating fake police Facebook page

Parma Police have arrested and charged Anthony Novak in connection to his involvement in the creation of a fake Parma Police Facebook page.

Novak, 27 years-old, listing an address in the 8300 block of Pinegrove Avenue in Parma.

Novak has been charged with one count of Disrupting Public Services.

On March 2, 2016, Novak created a fake Facebook page that was nearly identical to the Parma Police Department’s official Facebook page. The fake account used the name “The City of Parma Police Department,” and was set up in a manner in which it was similar to the department’s official Facebook page.

After creating the fake Facebook account, Novak posted derogatory and inflammatory information that purported to be from the Parma Police Department. Parma police detectives worked with officials from Facebook in order to determine Novak’s involvement in creating the page.

The department's official Facebook page is listed as Police Station · Government Organization under the name, "City of Parma Police Department."

Novak is scheduled to appear in Parma Municipal Court on Monday, March 28.

