Fitness Edge delivers results

There's always an excuse to avoid working out. Let the experts at Fitness Edge get you back on track. (Source: WOIO)

Whether you're a mom on the go, or a bride looking to get in shape for the big day, Fitness Edge in Lakewood has you covered.

It’s a place where you get results.

Just ask Gina Wiedemer. She's a trainer, wellness expert and mom of three kids all under 7 years old.

"I had three babies in three years, so I know what it’s like to lose that baby weight and how hard it is," said Wiedemer. "You just have to make it a priority."

You're probably wondering, how?

Wiedemer has some tips for moms on the go, such as eating clean, keeping your meals simple, adding protein to your meals and a lot of complex carbs, plus drinking plenty of water.

Guys, Fitness Edge has you covered, too.

"A lot of boyfriends and spouses coming in and realize it’s not a girly workout," said owner Marty Velasco.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.