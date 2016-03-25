Fitness Edge delivers results

Whether you're a mom on the go, or a bride looking to get in shape for the big day, Fitness Edge in Lakewood has you covered.
It’s a place where you get results.
Just ask Gina Wiedemer. She's a trainer, wellness expert and mom of three kids all under 7 years old.
"I had three babies in three years, so I know what it’s like to lose that baby weight and how hard it is," said Wiedemer. "You just have to make it a priority."
You're probably wondering, how?
Wiedemer has some tips for moms on the go, such as eating clean, keeping your meals simple, adding protein to your meals and a lot of complex carbs, plus drinking plenty of water.
Guys, Fitness Edge has you covered, too.
"A lot of boyfriends and spouses coming in and realize it’s not a girly workout," said owner Marty Velasco.
