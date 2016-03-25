Woman charged in theft of service dog

Matthew Stillion is reunited with his service dog Jezebel on Friday. (Source: Alliance Police)

A veteran was reunited with his service dog after police arrested a woman suspected of stealing it.

Andrea Sindledecker, 34, of Alliance was arrested Friday on felony charges after police went to her home in search of a dog missing from a home in Delta, Ohio.

Matthew Stillion welcomed the dog, a pitbull named Jezebel, back into his home after she was taken from it on March 18. Police opened an investigation after Stillion arrived home to discover his house had been picked over by a thief, with the most notable item missing being his dog.

Sindledecker tried to hide the dog from officers, landing her an additional charge of obstruction, and also had drug paraphernalia on her, police added.

Stillion is a military veteran from Delta, Ohio, who was given the dog to help with his PTSD.

