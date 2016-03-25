Woman arrested for soliciting donations, pretending to be relative of slain girl

The death of a 3-year-old girl is under investigation and charges have been filed.

New information revealed about the treatment of a three-year-old girl killed in Canton.

Hailey Miku loved her father, that's according to her mother. That may be why it's so hard for family members to come to grips with the fact that Hailey's father is now charged with her murder.

Lisa Dalesandro has been charged with a misdemeanor for soliciting donations to help the family. (Source: Alliance Police)

Her father, Matthew Miku, has been charged with her murder. (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

On Friday, Alliance Police arrested a 51-year-old woman who was pretending to be the grandmother of a child that was killed in Canton earlier this month.

Lisa Dalesandro was charged with theft by deception, after claiming she was raising money for the family of 3-year-old Hailey Miku, who was allegedly killed by her father on March 4. Dalesandro said the family needed help paying for the funeral and headstone.

But when Hailey's aunt heard about this, she knew it was a scam. She drove from Massillon to meet with Dalesandro and was able to record her saying she was the grandmother and needed money.

Police say Dalesandro had a can and was collecting donations. She even asked a local restaurant to put a donation jar on display, but they declined.

The can she had at the time of her arrest had $3 in it, but police have not determined yet if she had collected more money prior.

Dalesandro has an arraignment set for Monday in Alliance Municipal Court.

