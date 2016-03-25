Woman arrested for soliciting donations, pretending to be relati - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Woman arrested for soliciting donations, pretending to be relative of slain girl

Hailey Miku was found dead on March 4. (Source: Family) Hailey Miku was found dead on March 4. (Source: Family)
Her father, Matthew Miku, has been charged with her murder. (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office) Her father, Matthew Miku, has been charged with her murder. (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
Lisa Dalesandro has been charged with a misdemeanor for soliciting donations to help the family. (Source: Alliance Police) Lisa Dalesandro has been charged with a misdemeanor for soliciting donations to help the family. (Source: Alliance Police)
ALLIANCE, OH (WOIO) -

On Friday, Alliance Police arrested a 51-year-old woman who was pretending to be the grandmother of a child that was killed in Canton earlier this month. 

Lisa Dalesandro was charged with theft by deception, after claiming she was raising money for the family of 3-year-old Hailey Miku, who was allegedly killed by her father on March 4. Dalesandro said the family needed help paying for the funeral and headstone. 

But when Hailey's aunt heard about this, she knew it was a scam. She drove from Massillon to meet with Dalesandro and was able to record her saying she was the grandmother and needed money. 

Police say Dalesandro had a can and was collecting donations. She even asked a local restaurant to put a donation jar on display, but they declined.

The can she had at the time of her arrest had $3 in it, but police have not determined yet if she had collected more money prior. 

Dalesandro has an arraignment set for Monday in Alliance Municipal Court.

