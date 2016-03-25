Store owner replaces stolen hoverboards for Akron kids

A stranger gives Akron kids free hoverboards after thieves stole their own. (Source: WOIO)

Two kids in Akron, who were robbed of their hoverboards earlier this month, are back on board again. Someone heard their story and decided to give the boys hoverboards for free.

Violent encounters left them without their high-tech toys on the same day.

Over a week ago, Akron Police say a suspect approached 12-year-old Michael Scott and asked for his hoverboard, but he refused to give it up.

“Some kid walked over to him, pushed him off it, started to get back and hit him over the head with it and ran with it,” said his mom, April Scott.

Five hours later, police say two male suspects walked up to Sir Ivory Guins on Bishop Street and one of them pulled out a gun, pointing it at the 9-year-old's head. Then they stole his hoverboard.

The boys are alright, but they were shaken after the incident.

On Friday, Scooter City in Summit Mall surprised Michael and Sir Ivory with special gifts.

Their mothers call it a true act of kindness.

“It's nice to see someone do something nice, instead of all the negativeness,” said Scott.

“I'm happy. It's joyful, a blessing. People don't do this,” Natasha Guins said.

The boys hopped on right away to try them out.

“It's fun,” said Sir Ivory.

“I think it's kind,” said Michael.

Amanda Kuljko heard about what happened and took action.

“It made me feel good, because I feel like there's a lot of negativity. So I feel like I wanted to do something positive in the world and I know how much these scooters mean to these kids,” Kuljko said.

Kuljko owns Scooter City and sells hoverboards, so she contacted police and offered to replace them.

Detective Glenn Payne was happy to connect her with the boys' families.

“We don't see a lot of people like that nowadays. It's just tremendous, tremendous,” he said.

The hoverboards the boys got for free are worth $500-600 each.

Police are still investigating the case. They say they have some suspects in mind, but they're not sure yet if the two cases are connected. If you have any information that could help, call Akron Police.

