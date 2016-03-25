Local priest preaches living in the Resurrection

Father Michael Denk from St. Joseph Church in Amherst says look for peace in God. (Source: WOIO)

For some, if you have been watching the video coming out of Brussels, you've seen the suffering of hundreds after terrorists bombed the airport and subway.

Some people have said the world is like living Good Friday.

But for Father Michael Denk from St. Joseph Church in Amherst, he sees great faith arising from despair, just like Jesus's resurrection on Easter Sunday.

"The whole world is experiencing violence," he said. "But the reality is we are living in the resurrection.”

Good Friday has always been a day of reflection for Roman Catholics. It is the day Jesus was crucified. It is also the day we realize good can come from evil.

“We are a people of the resurrection," Fr. Denk said. "We are a people of great hope. He has already conquered sin and death.”

And in his book "Pray 40 Days," he says God is always in your midst. The fear of terrorism paralyzes us and God can help with that.

“What the enemy tries to do is deflate our hope, discourage us and make us think things are going to get worse," Fr. Denk said.

Holy week prepares us for Easter, and what it can do for everyone, not just Catholics, is help us look to the cross. Because here you find answers.

Father Denk says it’s the only way, “and right now were are in a storm and what Jesus says time and time again: do not be afraid.”

For more on Father Denk’s book go to TheProdigalFather.org.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.