St. Augustine seeks volunteers for Easter

As the Easter holiday quickly approaches, St. Augustine is preparing its annual holiday dinner for those who can’t provide for themselves, and they are in desperate need of drivers and cash donations.

As the Easter holiday quickly approaches, St. Augustine is preparing its annual holiday dinner for those who can’t provide for themselves, and they are in desperate need of drivers and cash donations.

Volunteering on Easter: When, where and how

Volunteering on Easter: When, where and how

Ken Kushlan happily volunteers his time to show his gratitude for how the parish helped change his life. (Source: WOIO)

St. Augustine has been helping people for decades, but needs volunteers in order to continue. (Source: WOIO)

This Easter, nearly 10,000 people in five different counties will receive free meals with the help of St. Augustine's Church in Cleveland. But in order to hand out those meals, the parish still needs volunteers.

Ken Kushlan gets emotional just thinking about the day he says help turned his life around several years ago.

"I was homeless and I came here for breakfast," said Kushlan.

The St. Augustine Hunger Center and Parish in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is where Kushlan says he now feels a sense of purpose because of Sister Corita Ambro, who has been the director for more than 45 years.

"She saved my life. She filled that void, where I was thinking about suicide, and actually turned around and helped other people," Kushlan explained.

Kushlan became a volunteer at the center, delivering meals to others in need.

"It's not really work. It's something I really needed all my life, was a little bit of direction. Especially with her, how could it not?" Kushlan said about the feeling he gets when volunteering.

Sister Ambro says there's always a need for volunteers and donations for those in the community who have fallen on hard times.

"It is home. It is a good place. The people are wonderful. They talk with you. They joke with you. They're just thanking you," she said.

Kushlan is thankful for Sister Ambro and the center for helping him in time of need. He hopes others can do the same.

"I hope that everyone can show each other purposeful mercy," said Kushlan.

Click here for more information on how you can help St. Augustine. Those who wish to register for meals can call 216-781-5530. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can call 216-410-6902.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.