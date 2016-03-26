Car bursts into flames in deadly, chain-reaction crash

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a serious overnight crash that killed two people and sent several people to area hospitals.

Officials say around 3 a.m. one vehicle was traveling westbound on St. Clair Avenue and tried to make a left turn onto East 103rd Street. At the same time, a second vehicle was speeding in the eastbound lane of St. Clair and hit the first vehicle at the intersection. This sent the second vehicle spinning off the road, striking a brick wall and bursting into flames. Then a third vehicle, also speeding eastbound on St. Clair behind the second vehicle, struck the first vehicle.

According to officials, the driver of the first vehicle underwent surgery at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The front passenger was later pronounced dead at MetroHealth.

The left rear passenger of the second vehicle was sent to the trauma intensive care unit at University Hospitals. The center rear passenger underwent surgery at MetroHealth. The right rear passenger was sent to the surgical intensive care unit at MetroHealth.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.