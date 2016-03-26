Update: Police locate missing 17-year-old girl

17-year-old Alyssa Cunningham was located by Brunswick Police on Saturday, according to Medina Township Police.

Police followed up on a tip that led to locating her at a home. She was found hiding under a blanket, inside a cardboard box, in the basement.

Cunningham was taken into custody.

Cunningham had been missing since Thursday, March 24 at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Officers were able to determine that Cunningham was arranged to be picked up from Medina Skateland and the person who was coming to pick her up never saw her.

Cunningham was part of a group and Police say she did not have permission to leave the skating rink.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.